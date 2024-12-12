‘Prison Break’ Reboot Gets Life at Hulu With ‘Mayans M.C.’ Co-Creator

Prison Break is officially making a comeback. Sixteen years after the Fox crime drama’s initial end and seven years after its revival, Hulu has picked up a pilot for a reboot from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James and studio 20th Television, according to Deadline. While details surrounding the plot are unknown, this new series is expected to be set within the same universe but will be separate from the original show. Additionally, original Prison Break stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, among others, are not expected to reprise their roles.

Originally running for four seasons from 2005 to 2009 before briefly being revived for Season 5 in 2017, Prison Break centered on two brothers, Lincoln (Purcell), who was sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit, and Michael (Miller), who comes up with a plan to help his brother escape prison and clear his name, hence the title.

News of the pilot pickup comes just a year after it was announced that 20th Television, Prison Break’s former producing studio, would be developing a new series from James at Hulu. At the time, the reboot was only in early development, but now that a pilot has been ordered, it’s quite possible that the show will move forward. James will executive produce with his Sierra Drive production banner. Original executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz will also executive produce.

Meanwhile, the Prison Break reboot comes at an interesting time. In July, the original series was made available on Netflix, bringing in nearly 2 billion viewing minutes in early August. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that fans are itching for more, it is fun to see that many are still very much interested in the series years after it ended. If Suits can get a spinoff after its Netflix resurgence, why can’t Prison Break?

Elgin James is also co-creator of Prime dramedy The Outlaws, which dropped its third season last May. As of now, the series has not been renewed for a fourth season, but it seems like James will be busy regardless. It’s unclear when more information will be announced for either The Outlaws or the Prison Break reboot, but fans will just have to patiently wait. In the meantime, the original Prison Break is streaming on Netflix.