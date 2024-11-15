TV Star Hospitalized to Undergo Brain Surgery: Davina McCall Reveals Tumor

Former Big Brother host and a longtime U.K. television presenter is currently in the hospital to undergo an operation to remove a benign brain tumor. According to Deadline, Davina McCall posted a video to Instagram alongside her partner Michael Douglas (not the legendary actor).

“A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace,” McCall explains. “But it turned out I had a benign brain tumor called a colloid cyst, which is very rare – three in a million. And so I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions, and I realized that I have to get it taken out.

“It’s big for the space. It fills the space. It’s 14mm wide, and it needs to come out because if it grows, it would be bad. So I’m having it removed via a craniotomy,” she adds.

Douglas added a caption to the post, noting he’d give updates as McCall recovers. “She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested,” he wrote. “I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone.”

The Brain Tumor Charity spoke to BBC News about McCall’s decision, praising her candidness. “All of us wish Davina the best possible outcome for this procedure,” they said in a statement. “As an inspiration to so many, we’re grateful that she has chosen to raise awareness of this uniquely devastating disease.”

Will Jones at Brainstrust added that the group was “grateful to Davina” for sharing “openly and candidly.”