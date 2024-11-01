MTV Star’s Cancer Has Spread After Refusing Mastectomy: Ananda Lewis Speaks Out

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis is opening up about her battle with breast cancer after revealing it had advanced to stage IV and metastasized. According to PEOPLE, the former MTV personality is also reflecting on her decision to refuse mammograms for years and opt against a double mastectomy despite her doctor’s order.

While speaking with a CNN roundtable, Lewis explained her decision in 2020 after first learning about her diagnosis. “My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,” Lewis said. “I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. Looking back on that, I go, ‘You know what? Maybe I should have.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

CNN’s Stephanie Elam explains a bit of the background, noting that Lewis was following a mix of homeopathic treatments, cancer medication, radiation, and getting better sleep and diet. Still, the cancer got worse.

“My lymph system really flared up,” she continued. “It was the first time I ever had a conversation with death because I felt like: This is how it is.

“I was just like, ‘Fudge man, I really thought I had this.’ I was frustrated, I was a little angry at myself, and I said, ‘Man, listen. I know you’re coming for me at some point. But I don’t want it to be now,’” she continued. “‘And if you could just wait, I promise when you do come, I’m gonna make it fun for you.’”

CNN anchor Sara Sidner was also on the panel, to talk about why she decided to get the operation and her desire to stay around for a bit longer. “I want to be here…I want to thrive in a way I have never felt before.”

“My quality of life was very important to me … I want to want to be here. So I had to do it a certain way, for me,” Lewis added.