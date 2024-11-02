NBC Anchor Dies Suddenly: Kris Radcliffe Was 51

Much loved Texas news anchor Kris Radcliffe has died suddenly. According to KCEN 5 News, his family is seeking privacy and his wife released a statement on Facebook through her sister. Radcliffe was 51.

“On behalf of my sister, she wanted me to relay to you our profound thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love and support for her girls, their girls, and families,” her Eden Radcliffe’s sister Libby wrote. “She’s receiving and reading your texts and posts, but it’s simply too difficult to respond at this time.”

KCEN released its own statement on the passing, noting just how beloved Radcliffe had become to his community in Central Texas.

“KCEN and the Central Texas community lost a truly wonderful person,” KCEN President and GM Rob Dwyer said. “Kris Radcliffe, husband, father, grandfather, and anchor for KCEN and the community will be missed. Kris was a kind and generous person who elevated everyone he was around. It is hard to say goodbye.”

Radcliffe had been with KCEN for over 20 years, starting in 2002 as the station’s sports anchor. He then became the morning anchor for Texas Today, holding that for nearly a decade before jumping to the evening anchor position.

The network paid tribute to Radcliffe on their evening newscast, with co-anchor Lindsay Liepman emotionally breaking the news on-air. “Kris sat in the chair right beside me, and he was the best, he was simply the best,” she said. “Funny, genuine and smart. I looked forward to working with Kris every single night, and I think you all could tell at home. We had fun here. Kris loved this community and never took his role for granted.

“If I had known yesterday was going to be our last newscast together, I would have ignored the cues to rap from our producers and just laughed a little longer at all of his jokes,” she added through her crying. Rest in peace.