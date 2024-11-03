Wendy’s Launches New Frosty Flavor

Wendy’s said goodbye to Halloween and ushered in its first new treat for the holidays with a new Frosty flavor. According to PEOPLE, the new fall-inspired menu will begin on Nov. 12, with the salted caramel Frosty leading the way.

The frozen treat will give the Spongebob Squarepants pineapple flavor the hot tag when salted caramel is introduced. But then they’ve also made some changes to the main course menu, bringing back the mushroom bacon cheeseburger and updating its old-style taco salad with a creamy salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, tortilla strips, and that classic Wendy’s chili.

Wendy’s has been trying different flavors of the Frosty in recent years to partner up with the classic chocolate soft-serve favorite. Vanilla made the debut but was soon retired for a revolving door of new flavors like triple berry, orange dreamsicle, peppermint, pumpkin spice, and strawberry.

Salted caramel does sound like a winning, crowd-pleasing flavor for folks on the go this holiday. Can’t say the same for a taco salad that you can’t exactly enjoy in a rush or a burger coated in mushrooms, but there are options for everybody.

The additions and changes to the menu will be available at your local Wendy’s on Nov. 12, unless the franchise has gone rogue or really enjoyed the pineapple Frosty.