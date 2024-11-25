SZA Admits Regret to Plastic Surgery Procedure

SZA says she now realizes she never needed a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). The “Weekend” singer said she resorted to going under the knife when she didn’t get the results she wanted from working out. “I’m so mad I did that s–t,” she told British Vogue in a recent interview. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.” She also revealed that she removed breast implants she had.

But she says there’s still a silver lining in it. “But who gives a f–k?” she added, noting, “You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s–t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s–t just like it if I want to before I’m f–king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”

“I love my butt, don’t get me wrong,” she explained. “My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

Now, the R&B singer says she’s focusing more on her mental health and overall wellness. “I have other s–t that I need to work on about myself,” SZA said. “I need to get my f–king mental health together. Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

She opened up about her BBL, a procedure where fat is transferred from one part of the body to the butt, in 2023. “I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, “No, I need some more a**,” she told Elle. “I treat my butt like a purse,’ she proclaimed. ‘It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself,” she added.