Baby Powder Recall Just Got Worse Due to Asbestos Concerns

A serious recall for a popular brand of baby powder is expanding due to asbestos concerns with other products. According to CBS News, Dynacare brand baby powder has been tied to asbestos contamination and has been expanded to include related items shipped to at least 35 states and sold online.

Dynarex Corp. expanded the recall on Monday to account for 1,020 cases of Dynacare baby powder after traces could be found in the 14-ounce and 4-ounce sizes. Asbestos occurs naturally and can often be found near talc, according to CBS News. The recall was triggered after routine testing by the FDA, not due to any reported cases of illness.

Dynarex is urging people who purchased the recalled powder to stop using it immediately and return it to the store for a refund. The initial recall involved 62 cases of the Dynacare powder, with those cases carrying 24 and 14-ounce bottles. The potentially contaminated powder was shipped to distributors “on or after Jan. 18, 2024.

According to CBS, the states affected are the following: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Expiration dates on the recalled products will range from Oct. 30, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027. According to CBS News, the company has halted distribution of the product until a source for the contamination can be pinpointed.