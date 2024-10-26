Playboy Model Dies While Waiting for Transplant: Veronika Murashkina Was 31

Playboy model and Bachelor World alum Veronika Murashkina has died after an unspecified lung disease. The 31-year-old had been awaiting a transplant after suffering a horrific car crash that turned her world upside down. Her death was made official on Oct. 8.

According to The Daily Mail, she was forced to live the past four years bedridden and reportedly passed shortly before her scheduled surgery date. The now-deadly accident came after a drunk driver struck her and her group of friends. The 2020 accident mangled Murashkina’s leg and forced her to stay off her feet. A weakened immune system and a “life-threatening lung disease” would follow, sadly leading to her death.

“After the serious accident, her leg was literally put back together piece by piece. She was treated for a long time, stayed in clinics and recovered,” a friend of the glamour model told local media (h/t The Sun). “It seemed that her troubles were finally in the past, but then a new one came when the lung disease hit her. Veronika was on the waiting list for a transplant, but she did not live to see it. This bright person passed away tonight.”

Murashkina first rose to fame in 2017 during the fifth season of Russia’s version of The Bachelor. She also made it into her first issue of Playboy the same year. Since the accident, she had left her modeling career and spent time doing arts and crafts.