You Need to Try the Recipes that Helped This Woman Lose 100 Pounds

Arielle Calderon is an outspoken, down-to-earth woman who lost 100 pounds eating delicious, healthy foods. She also transformed her fitness goals and outlook on life. (Check out her weight loss story here!) Read below as Arielle shares her favorite weight loss recipes (which don’t seem much like weight loss food at all!).

A common question I receive is about what I’m eating — so I thought I’d take you through some of my favorite recipes, all of which prove that delicious meals and weight loss actually can go hand in hand.

Here’s some of my go-to recipes:

By the way, this is just my personal experience, and as always, you should consult a doctor/dietician before changing your diet!

BREAKFAST

1. PB2, Banana, and Chocolate Chip Pancakes: Yes, I eat pancakes! I use Kodiak Cake Power Cakes protein mix, stir it with water, and cook them on a skillet. And of course, you can put whatever toppings you want and make it your own. I personally love PB2, bananas, and chocolate chips. Recipe here.

Also, PB2 is powdered peanut butter, and I use it ALL the time. Basically the peanuts are slow roasted then pressed to remove most of the oil and fat. You mix it with water and it creates peanut butter! It won’t taste like Jif, but it’s a great low-cal substitute.

2. Healthy Egg White Breakfast Cups: I use mushrooms instead of tomatoes, and I make these in mini muffin trays with 1 cup of egg whites instead of 2 cups (so it’s only one serving), but regardless it’s so easy to make and super nutritious. Recipe here.

3. Yogurt, Fig, and Honey Toast: Like Oprah, I. LOVE. BREAD. I’m not scared to eat carbs — I enjoy what I want and fit it into my macros. As a matter of fact, here’s everything you should know about carbs.

Ingredients pictured: Flax Ezekiel bread, Siggi’s nonfat plain Icelandic yogurt, chia seeds, fresh figs, blueberries, and honey.

4. Yogurt, Oatmeal, and Fruit Bowls: Packed with protein and you can switch up your fruit choices for variety. Details here.

5. Smoked Salmon Cucumber Rounds: A low-carb option for a breakfast classic. Recipe here.

LUNCH

6. Butternut Squash Quinoa Bowl: This is perfect for fall and you can always mess around with the ingredients to fit your preferences. For instance, I always add apple slices and pomegranate seeds. Recipe here.

7. Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potato Noodle Bowl: A delicious combo with fresh ingredients and whole foods. Recipe here.

8. Turkey, Apple, Cheddar, and Cheese Sandwich: This is one of my FAVORITE sandwiches! I use Trader Joe’s ciabatta rolls, Laughing Cow cheddar cheese spread, cajun turkey, apple slices, and sweet chili sauce. The salty/sweet combo is amazing. Additional details here.

9. Southwestern Black Bean Salad: So easy. So good. I love to pair it with grilled shrimp! Recipe here.

10. Turkey Cucumber Rounds: This is so quick and tasty, and it’s also good for potlucks and parties. More info here.

SNACKS

11. PB2 and Banana Rice Cakes: I keep PB2 and rice cakes at my work desk whenever I need a 3 p.m. snack.

12. Cauliflower Poppers: Good as a snack or a side dish. Recipe here.

13. Apple Slices With Chocolate PB2: If you need a sweet fix.

14. Orange Slices With Nonfat Greek Yogurt: I always try to pair my fruits with a protein for snacks, and Greek yogurt is a great option. I also love Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt paired with blueberries or figs.

