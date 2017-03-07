What Do Pregnancy Dreams Mean?

It is fairly common if you’re a woman, but even men can experience dreams about being pregnant. The subconscious can come up with some pretty crazy scenarios, and oftentimes those scenarios leave us curious and even emotional throughout the day. Unsurprisingly, a dream where you are pregnant or have birthed a baby can indicate that something new and exciting is coming up in your real life.

Dreaming that you’re pregnant is usually a positive indication of the way your life is going: you’re expecting a promotion, or have an art show coming up, or have been working out all week and will step on the scale in the morning. These are areas of your life that you have devoted time and passion to, much like you would a newborn baby. Pregnancy dreams can also indicate that you’re craving creativity, because you literally create a new life with a pregnancy. You might look for new ways to challenge yourself, or let loose in a way that will satisfy your inner yearning.

Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, author of “Dream on It: Unlock Your Dreams, Change Your Life,” pointed out that whether you are simply pregnant or actually give birth in the dream makes a difference in the meaning. “To dream of giving birth often means something she has worked on has born fruit. She may have received a promotion, started a new relationship, a new business or moved to a new state.”

Try to pay more attention to your subconscious and the dreams it gives you. If you remember your dream when you wake up, write it down. This will help you further analyze any problems or common themes you dream about. Your subconscious might be telling you that, deep down, you’re excited for those night classes and your date with the chef; something really good is in the works!