HBO just brought another beloved series to an end, but its creator is hoping it’s just goodbye for now. Somebody Somewhere aired its series finale on Sunday, with star Bridget Everett speaking about the emotional journey her character, Sam, ventured on over three seasons and what comes next for her.

“Over the last two seasons, Sam was learning from her friends and Joel lifting her up and the community around her,” she said in an interview for the final season. “Season 3 for her is about putting those lessons to practice, to push through it when it hurts − especially when it hurts − to push through it and keep going and try to live a bigger, broader, brighter life.”

The series ran for three seasons and the cancellation actually came as a bit of surprise, despite the finale bringing the story full circle. “That was my first day on set,” actor Jeff Hiller noted.

“It was kind of wild,” Everett added. “Because you sort of have an idea of where you think you want the temperature to be of the scene, but we just really rolled the dice and hoped that that was good enough.”

Despite the cancellation, the show was a critical darling and will likely find life elsewhere if it ever gets the chance. The story of Sam and her navigation of grief after caring for and losing her ill sister has to resonate with a lot of people. Peppered in with comedy, you get a chance to tackle lofty topics with some ease.

The series premiered in January 2022, returning for a second and third season. You can currently stream the entire series on Max, so keep that in mind before it ends up getting shelved. Check out the series finale now.