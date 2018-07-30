We’ve Got Your Back: Effective Moves to Get Rid of Back Bulge [VIDEO]

Work out with fitness instructor Brooke Griffin, for this bulge-busting, back-strengthening circuit! The plan is to perform seven exercises for 10 reps followed immediately with 30 seconds of ball slams. You can do these moves with or without weights: your choice! But you will need a medicine ball and a bench or sturdy elevated surface. It’s time to work that back side!

Moves You’ll See

Ball Slams

IYT Extensions

T-Raise

Plank with Lateral Arm Raise

Pushup Hold

Dumbbell Row with a Twist

Reverse Fly

Dumbbell Pullovers

