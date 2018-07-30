We’ve Got Your Back: Effective Moves to Get Rid of Back Bulge [VIDEO]

Work out with fitness instructor Brooke Griffin, for this bulge-busting, back-strengthening circuit! The plan is to perform seven exercises for 10 reps followed immediately with 30 seconds of ball slams. You can do these moves with or without weights: your choice! But you will need a medicine ball and a bench or sturdy elevated surface. It’s time to work that back side!
Moves You’ll See
Videos by PopCulture.com
- Ball Slams
- IYT Extensions
- T-Raise
- Plank with Lateral Arm Raise
- Pushup Hold
- Dumbbell Row with a Twist
- Reverse Fly
- Dumbbell Pullovers
