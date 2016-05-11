WATCH: Paris Hilton Reveals Gender of Sister’s Baby!

Earlier this year, we found out that Nicky Hilton Rothschild was pregnant with her first child and her sister, Paris Hilton, let it slip that the heiress is expecting a little girl to the family this summer.

"I'm so excited for the baby," Hilton, 35, gushed to Us Weekly about becoming an aunt. "She's going to be such a beautiful little girl, and I can't wait to meet her."

Hilton added that she's thrilled to be able to go shopping for her niece.

"They've been getting the nursery ready so I've been going to all the baby stores," she said. Now that I know it's a girl, it's getting easier to buy things for her. I love all the dresses I got her. There are so many beautiful dresses and little princess outfits. So I can't wait to see her in them."

It seems the whole family is excited to welcome a little baby into the family – and Hilton is really looking forward to it.

"I'm just excited to meet her! And just do aunt things," she shared "I've never been an aunt so it'll be something very new for me, and I love babies so I can't wait just to see her."

As for whether a name has been decided for the little baby to be, Hilton seemed to stay tight-lipped on that, for now.

"My favorite name for a baby is London, but that's for my baby!" she says. "For her, I don't know. I can't really think of a name."

Nicky and Rothschild tied the knot in at Kensington Palace July 10, 2015.