Want Faster Weight Loss? Train Like A Man!

As women, we have all experienced the frustration of stagnant weight loss, stubborn plateaus, challenges getting started, and everything in between. The most frustrating part may be when you start a weight loss journey with a man and all they do is cut out beer and the weight literally starts melting off. Our friends at Health.com feel our pain as well and have come up with 6 ways to eat like a man to lose weight.

Man Move No. 1: Cut One Treat!

While it sounds like a halfhearted attempt at dieting (“I’ll pass up late-night Domino’s!”), this simple move can be a good way to potentially drop 20 or more pounds in a year. “When a diet is padded with calories from one thing, eliminating it can lead to immediate weight loss,” says Patricia Bannan, RD, author of Eat Right When Time Is Tight.

Make It Yours: The beauty of this guy tactic? It’s so doable. Instead of dumping an entire food category (like carbs or sugar), just remove a single indulgent item (burritos, soda, ice cream). To target the true waist-expander, Bannan recommends keeping a record of what you eat for a few days. “See what foods or beverages are adding up that could easily be omitted,” she advises. Maybe you’re sucking down a vanilla latte at every coffee break; trading it for herbal tea or an unsweetened cappuccino with skim milk will wipe out calories without making you feel deprived.

Man Move No. 2: Work Out Fast and Furious!

How often, as you’re plodding along on the treadmill, do you see a guy enter the gym, blast through a gonzo circuit and leave while you’re still at it? And how often do you return from an endless power walk to hear your man grunting to the latest extreme dude workout—CrossFit, Insanity, P90X? The male sex is wise to a fitness tactic that science recently confirmed: Short bursts of vigorous exercise—known as high-intensity interval training, or HIIT—dramatically boost the body’s calorie-torching abilities. “HIIT workouts change you on a genetic level,” says Pamela Peeke, MD, author of Body for Life for Women. “You’re challenging your muscles and your metabolism and pushing the volume of oxygen in the lungs, driving up calorie burn.”

Make It Yours: Many go-to guy workouts incorporate principles of HIIT, but if those seem too aggressive, don’t worry. “Kickboxing, hip-hop, even spin count—there are all kinds of high-intensity classes now,” Dr. Peeke says. And they may not take much of a time commitment. A 2012 study at Colorado State University found that people who worked out on a stationary bike for less than 25 minutes, with just a few sprints mixed in, torched an additional 200 calories a day, due to an afterburn effect. If you haven’t worked out in ages, though, ease into high-intensity workouts.

Man Move No. 3: Eat Like A Caveman!

The me-Tarzan-you-Jane appeal of the trendy Paleo diet for men is obvious: Modeled on what our Stone Age ancestors ate, the menu is heavy on meat, vegetables, fruit and nuts. Practitioners assert that modern-day foods—loaded with sugar, grains and vegetable oils—are making us fat and must be nixed. It’s a message many guys, including pro athlete Kobe Bryant, have taken to heart. “The biggest change you make with Paleo and similar diets is getting rid of processed foods and sugars,” says Diane Sanfilippo, a nutrition consultant and author of Practical Paleo. That can’t be a bad idea in any era.

Make It Yours: The caveman diet is very restrictive, and few dietitians recommend doing it whole hog (so to speak). Instead, adopt one of the following Paleo changes to reap rewards: One, stick to “good” fats, like olive oil, coconut oil and avocados. Two, eat the right carbohydrates. “You need carbs for energy, so pick just the good ones— sweet potatoes, winter squash, fruit,” Sanfilippo says. Three, have protein at every meal. “It’s great for weight loss,” she says. “It really helps with satiety.”

