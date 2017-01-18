TRENDING: The Next Big Protein Source: Cockroaches?

Would you believe us if we said cockroaches produced milk? And that their milk was FOUR TIMES as nutritious as milk you’d get from a cow?

It’s time to start believing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new study discovered a protein crystal in cockroach milk that packs way more energy than protein crystals in other milk sources (think: cow, soy, coconut, almond, etc.). Protein is especially important in your diet if you’re trying to lose weight, and protein in non-dairy milk subs is even more important if you’re dairy-free.

In this instance, the particular cockroach we’re talking about is the Diploptera punctuata variety, the only roach to give live birth rather than lay eggs. And yep, just like a cow, it produces milk for its young. According to researchers from India’s Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, that milk looks to be four times more nutritious than the kind you get from a cow.

If you’re as grossed out as we are by picturing crawling roaches in your refrigerator, have no fear. Scientists will likely be able to produce that same protein crystal in a lab, so you can reap the benefits without worrying about an added, erm, crunch.

>> Read more: 6 (Cockroach-Free) Ways To Get More Protein In Your Diet