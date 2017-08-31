Bride-to-Be Puts Trainer on Blast After Sickest Case of Body Shaming You’ll Ever See

A shock to no one, it turns out that fat shaming potential clients is no way to become their personal trainer. But this seemingly obvious statement outlines exactly what happened to one bride-to-be.
Cassie Young, a radio host in Atlanta, announced to social media followers that she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend on August 12. Soon after, a trainer reached out to her on Twitter to offer his services “to get you in shape for your wedding,” he pitched.
Young politely declined, telling him that she’s already “in shape,” but, unfortunately, he didn’t take the rejection as a sign to end the conversation.
“I know you want to look your best on your wedding day,” the man responded. “If you don’t hire me, hire someone. Those pictures [last] centuries.”
This guy reached out to me on Twitter with a pitch, and it spiraled into something else. I’m posting this because I want every woman and man to know that it does not MATTER what you look like. (I’m blue. He’s gray. Swipe to read.) You are worthy. Love is out there for you. Life is waiting with open arms. It doesn’t matter if you’re skinny or fat or between the two or willowy or broad shouldered or peer shaped or like a board or anything in between. You get good stuff in life by being YOU. That’s what matters. If you think of life as a “game” with being skinny as how you “win,” this guy is offering to play by the rules and get you there. I’m telling you the game is BOGUS. You don’t need the game. I reject the game. I REFUSE TO PLAY. It’s a fake construct that you can step outside of. Your inner-value and self-worth comes from YOU, not what you look like. Who gives a f**k if you got a few extra pounds. Or ten. Or twenty. Thirty. Whatever. If you are happy and healthy, that’s ALL that matters. Those pounds DO 👏NOT 👏DEFINE 👏YOU 👏OR 👏YOUR 👏WORTH. Don’t let people like this try to convince you otherwise, because they’ll try – but it’s because they don’t understand yet. They’re caught up in the game and can’t see it for what it is. You can. Life is waiting for you. It’s too short to be spent worrying about a belly roll. Go be happy and live it to your fullest.
Young defended herself by trying to explain her journey—both her own road to health and her path to self-acceptance. “I’ve worked really hard at accepting my self-worth and disassociating the idea that my weight is a direct correlation to my value as a person or how much people will like me,” she wrote. “And I found someone who loves me with no holds barred — just the way I am, thus proving that true.”
Still, the trainer refused to concede. He continued with a slew of messages that included “you can’t lie to yourself” and he notes that he was once a bigger person, writing, “that’s why I can comment so openly about it.”
As the bride-to-be continued to slam every one of this comments, the trainer replied, “When it comes to ‘fat shaming’ you can only be shamed if there is something to be ashamed of.”
“I’m telling you I see someone I like [in myself] but you’re not listening,” Young insisted. “Why aren’t you listening? Because you are trying to tell me I look bad because I’m fat.” After running through the trainer’s list of ‘claims’, shutting them down one-by-one, Young ended the conversation with three perfect words: “Get some morals.”
The bride-to-be posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media accounts, sharing in the caption that she’s “posting this because I want every woman and man to know that it does not MATTER what you look like.”
👈👈👈 HATERS TO THE LEFT. I’ll be honest, yesterday the trolls got to me for a hot minute. Their comments didn’t hurt my feelings so much as stole my faith in the world. I was shocked that people could be SO cruel and SO nasty, and I wondered why we should even bother about fighting against this cold, biter, heartless Army Of The Dead. . And then you reached out. And you. And you and you and you. You told me your stories of ordering your first two piece. Your battles with eating disorders and self-acceptance. The struggle with loss in your family and weight gain because of depression and how you battle it every day, head held high. Or going into the water in a bathing suit to play with your kids and make memories for the first time instead of hiding under a beach towel. Or stories of your kids, who see the world through innocent, honest eyes, and don’t get what the problem with being overweight is (because to them there is no problem.) Or the heartbreaking stories of how you or your daughters or sisters were on the precipice, and all they needed to realize was that fat is literally just an adjective, and not a judgment on who they are as a person, and now they’re getting married. . Thank you guys. You drowned out the trolls. You checked on me to make sure I was ok. You slammed the haters and showed me the light again. Texts, Tweets, Emails, DMs, Facebook Messages. There’s not even a comparison to the level of love I have seen on the internet from @TheBertShow community – my radio family – and from absolute strangers. . If you are struggling, know we are out there. Not only the outspoken protestors, but also the silent allies. We will stand tall with you and we will win this fight. I promise you. . EVERY body is beautiful. . This photo is for you, trolls. Eat your ❤️ out. . . . #EffYourBeautyStandards #EffYourBodyStandards #MYPerfectBody #LoveYourBody #IAmWhoIAm #HatersGonnaHate #BodyPositivity #LoseHateNotWeight #LoveYourself #BodyPositivity #EverybodyIsBeautiful #HealthIsWealth #SelfLove #HonorMyCurves #CelebrateMySize #TheRealMe #BBW #SelfAcceptance #RealBeauty #IAmGoodEnough #IAmWorthy #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #AllTheHashtagsBecauseThisIsImportant 📷: @ownboudoir
With thousands of likes and words of encouragement on her original post and another body-confident Instagram post that followed, Young hopes to spread the message that your body size means nothing in relation to who you are.
“If you are happy and healthy, that’s ALL that matters… Don’t let people like this try to convince you otherwise, because they’ll try — but it’s because they don’t understand yet. They’re caught up in the game and can’t see it for what it is. You can,” she wrote. “Life is waiting for you. It’s too short to be spent worrying about a belly roll. Go be happy and live it to your fullest.”