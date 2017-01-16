Tori Spelling Shows off Third Trimester Baby Bump in Skin Tight Dress

Just a #pregger doing a wardrobe fitting. Got Bump? Show it off! #bumpproud #thirdtrimester #almostthere #wearyourbumpproudly A photo posted by (@torispelling) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Tori Spelling is wearing her baby bump loud and proud! The 43-year-old mom of four took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself in her third trimester.

“Just a #pregger doing a wardrobe fitting,” Spelling wrote in the caption. “Got Bump? Show it off! #bumpproud #thirdtrimester #almostthere #wearyourbumpproudly”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star donned a skin tight dress that left little to the imagination when it came to her baby bump.

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced over the holidays that their fifth child together is a boy.

Spelling announced her pregnancy in October, six months after McDermott proposed for the third time in front of the Eiffel Tower.

