Tony Romo and Wife Candice Reveal the Gender of Their Third Child in the Cutest Way

After announcing in February that she and Dallas Cowboys quarterback husband, Tony Romo are expecting their third child, Candice Romo took to Instagram Thursday to reveal the gender of their next child in a creative way.

With the caption, “Romo Bro. #3 coming August 2017,” the Hawke+Sloane co-founder shared an image of her two sons lying inside chalk figures on their home’s pavement.

The Romos are already parents to Hawkins Crawford Romo, who was born in 2012 and Rivers Romo, who was born in 2014.

