9 Ways You’re Unknowingly Ruining Your Metabolism

We get it; trying to lose weight can be the worst. Even when you’re following a clean, healthy diet and hitting the gym multiple times per week, seeing that number on the scale barely budge (or budge in the wrong direction) is completely frustrating. That’s why, if you’ve got the weight loss blues, you might want to think about supercharging your metabolism.

It turns out a lot of factors can affect your metabolism, so it’s time to check and see how you might inadvertently be slowing that bad boy down.

You’re skipping breakfast.

Number one no-no. Breakfast’s reputation for the most important meal of the day is a tale as old as time, yet skipping breakfast is one of the most common weight loss mistakes. You’ve gotta fuel your body for the day with nutritious, healthy foods — otherwise you’ll start to feel the pull of bigger, unhealthier meals later in the day.

Omelettes, oats or whole grain toast are a great way to start the day.

You’re drinking too much caffeine — or the wrong kind.

We know that coffee is necessary to get through the morning, but unless you’re limiting yourself to one or two cups per day (and avoiding the sugary coffee shop lattes) chances are you’re not giving your metabolism the love it needs. Try green tea; the antioxidants alone are worth a try, and so is catechin, one of its active ingredients known for speeding up your metabolism.

You’re yo-yo dieting.

If you’re skipping entire meals, trying out fad diets or crash dieting for an event in the near-future, chances are any weight loss success you’ll see will come back — with a vengeance. The key to seeing longterm success is to approach weight loss with a permanent and habitual mindset. Working out and eating healthy on the reg can do more wonders for your metabolism than any scam diet.

You’re not sleeping well.

While you won’t see a lower dress size from one night of good sleep, better sleep is associated with a higher metabolism, while lack of sleep is actually linked to obesity. Getting a proper night’s rest will help you feel energized and prepared to make healthy decisions in the morning.

You’re not getting enough choline.

Choline is a little-known essential nutrient that helps convert your food into energy, and apparently the majority of women aren’t getting their recommended amount according to a study in the Journal of American College of Nutrition. Without choline, your liver is unable to rid itself of cholesterol and fat, which puts you at a greater risk for developing non-alchoholic fatty liver disease (which is also linked to metabolic syndrome).

To get the recommended amount of choline per day (425 mg), incorporate foods like eggs, nuts, broccoli and quinoa to your diet.

You’re doing the same workout over and over.

Even if you’re breaking a sweat three to five times per week, it can start to be less beneficial once your body realizes what you’re up to. That’s why varying your workout regimen and instituting workouts like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) are super important; your body doesn’t know what to expect, so it’s always working hard, which in turn keeps your metabolism going strong.

You’re not drinking enough water.

Here’s a word to the wise: Drink more water. Keeping your body hydrated gives your metabolism the boost it needs throughout the day. If you’re already drinking the recommended amount per day (64 ounces, people), try adding ice. Research has shown that drinking six cups of cold water per day can increase your caloric burn, resulting in somewhere around 50 extra calories burned per day.

You’re sitting too much.

We know, office jobs aren’t exactly much help, but another way to burn some extra calories is simply by standing. A British study found that standing at work can burn an extra 50 calories per hour. That means that if you spend even just the morning standing up, you’ve burned 200 extra calories. Not too shabby!

You won’t get rid of diet soda.

At zero calories, diet soda is seemingly harmless right? Not so fast. The artificial sweeteners that allow diet soda to be low-calorie can actually cause some serious healthy problems, with obesity at the top of the list. When you drink diet soda, the artificial sweeteners are metabolized in a way that actually produces too much insulin and can result in weight gain and even diabetes.

