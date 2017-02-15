The Workout That Got Kate Upton ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue-Ready

(Photo: Instagram / @kateupton)

Kate Upton landed the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third time and she’s celebrating in true supermodel fashion—with three different cover shots.

The model flaunted her curves in a sequin jacket and teeny swim bottom, a white (anything-but) one-piece, and a gold chain jewelry ‘suit’ on the collector’s edition covers, proving that she can rock literally anything with ease. But aside from her tan and gorgeous styling, we’re crushing on Kate’s seriously toned body!

Trainer Ben Bruno has helped Upton achieve her fittest, strongest physique. They train at least one hour together five to six days a week. “I found a training plan that really works for my body,” Kate told People. “I love feeling strong, and strength training has really changed my body.”

The key to her trim, toned figure is high-energy circuit training with weights. She blasts through moves like landline bench squats, weighted hip thrusts, single-leg deadlifts and TRX rows without rest, so it’s also her daily dose of cardio. She spends no time on the treadmill!

Fun facts about Kate’s fitness progress:

– When she first started training with Bruno, she could only lift a 20-pound kettlebell. Now she deadlifts over 200 lbs.!

– Her first sled pull with Bruno was about 180 pounds, now she can push over 500 lbs.

Can you say major inspiration?

Bruno says Kate has stepped up her diet game, too. She works with a meal service to eat 4 to 6 ounces of lean protein in every meal with lots of veggies, he told Cosmopolitan.

She’s also cut added sugars and processed foods from her diet, though her love of donuts can’t always be contained.

“On the diet front, I’ve learned balance,” she told People. “For example, rather than having wine and doughnuts, you can have wine or doughnuts.”

While Kate has worked tirelessly to transform her body, she’s thrilled to be a cover model for a company that supports and celebrates a diverse beauty standard. “The brand represents, to me, confident, beautiful, sexy women. For Sports Illustrated to be just as passionate as I am to embrace all body types and all different people and all different types of women is really special to me and one of the reasons I’m so excited to be a part of this issue.”

You go, girl!

