The Internet Is Losing it Over This Pregnancy Test Ad for One Glaring Reason

shes shocked about being pregnant? LMAO pic.twitter.com/9N5gmYWnSY — alex romero (@whosalexander) January 24, 2017

A little “advertising exaggeration” went a bit too far in this pregnancy test ad, and the internet was quick to point out the hilariously glaring problem it posed.

Dutch pregnancy test company Predictor originally released the ad in 2011, but it has gone viral again after one Twitter user noticed something, um, off about the whole scenario.

The ad depicts a couple looking shocked and pleased by the results of a pregnancy test in the woman’s hands. However, she’s already sporting quite the prominent baby bump. Naturally, the internet had a field day, pointing out how clueless the couple would have to be to not realize they were about to have a baby.

According to Us Weekly, the people at Adweek reached out to one of the creatives, Chris Saint, who worked on the billboard to determine whether the baby bump was a flub or a joke.

“Since Predictor is 99.9 percent accurate, you’d rather depend on the test than your belly,” Sant told the publication, adding that the agency did engage in a little “advertising exaggeration.”

The internet, however, had some alternate suggestions for the reason the woman might be so shocked. Some questioned if it were a gender prediction test while others joked that the shocking element was that the test came back negative.

@whosalexander @Lushchicken She thought she had swallowed a watermelon seed. — HelenFrances (@hepzibah59) January 24, 2017

