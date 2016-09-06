‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shows Off Baby Bump

Lemon Italian ice is my new thing. 😋💕 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 26, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 24, is pregnant with her third child and enjoying every minute of it. She took to Instagram capturing her indulging in a refreshing Minute Maid lemon ice, wearing a comfy cozy casual dress and flip-flops.

Evans has a sweet tooth confessing that she craves chocolate and ice cream to Us Weekly.

"I make David [Eason] go at like, 10 o'clock at night to the gas station just to get me some [ice cream]," she quipped.

Last week she revealed that she was having a baby girl on January 28th and is naming her Ensley Jolie Eason.

This isn't the first pregnancy for Evans who has a 7 year old with ex Andrew Lewis and a 2 year old with ex fiancé Nathan Griffith.

However, getting pregnant at such a young age wasn't as easy as you think. Evans opened up recently about a miscarriage prior to her recent pregnancy. For more information about her struggle click here.