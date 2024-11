According to the USDA, the average American consumes 2,000 calories in just three hours on Super Bowl Sunday. Turn this indulgence-fest into a fun way to fit in exercise and still cheer for your team!

This challenge is set up like a drinking game — memorize the ‘plays’ on the left; then, when that play occurs, perform the activity on the right. If the game is close and the commercials are on point, you could be on your feet the entire time!