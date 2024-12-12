Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn Injured in Accident

Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn is taking an “8 week vacation” as he recovers from a gnarly skiing injury. Dunn took to Instagram on Dec. 3 to share the news, posting a photo of his left leg, which is wrapped with a bandage all the way up his thigh.

Jokingly referencing his 2011 song “I Don’t Dance,” Dunn captioned the post, “Changing those lyrics from ‘I don’t dance with anybody but you’ to ‘I probably shouldn’t ski anymore at 72,’” adding, “8 week vacation!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the musician didn’t share any other details of his accident or injury, his daughter, Haley Dunn, posted on her Instagram Story a video of her dad using a walker. “12 hours post knee replacement,” she wrote over the video, which showed Dunn removing his hands from the walker to put weight on his legs after surgery.

Dunn’s injury came just shortly after the 2024 CMA Awards, at which he and Kirk Brooks won Vocal Duo of the Year — their 15th trophy from the Country Music Association. The duo also performed “Believe” alongside Jelly Roll at the awards show.

(Disney/Scott Kirkland)

It’s not clear if Dunn’s knee injury will impact Brooks & Dunn’s Neon Moon Tour, which they announced in September. The two are set to bring their live show to arenas around Texas, North Carolina, Illinois and more in 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the Neon Moon Tour will launch March 13, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas, and the country duo will perform a dozen shows before wrapping on April 16 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In November, Brooks told Country Living that he and Dunn felt “blessed” to still be touring after such a long career. “I just love walking on the stage—to think that all those people care enough about some music that you made after so many years—it really does sound so cliché, but it really makes you feel blessed; it’s a blessing and I don’t take it for granted,” he told the outlet. “I think it has a lot to do with where you come from. And, you know, I was 36, Ronnie was 38 years old the day we met. I mean, what are the chances we have a 30-year career? [It] had a lot to do with us rolling our sleeves up and digging in and going ‘Okay, this may be gone tomorrow but we’re not going to screw today up.’”