Country Singer-Songwriter Dies in Nashville Crash: Larysa Ann Jackson Was 40

Country singer-songwriter Larysa Ann Jackson has died. The Nashville-based musician was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WSMV 4. She was 40.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Jackson, a mother of four, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord traveling west on I-24 in the right lane when she lost control of the vehicle. The Honda left the roadway at the left shoulder and traveled down an embankment, rolling until it came to a stop, overturned and resting on its roof, on Dixie Bee Road. Jackson died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and client Larysa Jaye on December 8, 2024,” her public relations representative confirmed her passing. “Our thoughts are with her family and four children during this difficult time.”

The post also included a statement from Jackson’s mother, Sharon Mills-Hamilton, reading, “It is with sad heart we say good bye to our Larysa Ann. She gained her wings today. She came to earth singing, and I’m sure she’s still singing! Thank you for your prayers. Especially for her precious children Kadyn Whyte, Kingston White, Shakira Whyte and Little Ms Sydney. Grateful for the years we had with her.”

Her family added in her obituary, “Her radiant smile, infectious laughter, and genuine spirit will be missed but never forgotten. Today, we celebrate her life, honor her legacy, and cherish the memories she gave us.”

Born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 21, 1984, according to her obituary, Jackson’s interest in music began at an early age when she started signing in her father’s church choir. She eventually relocated to Nashville, where she “continued to share her passion for music at Oasis Church and in the Nashville music scene,” and was the first Black woman with an artist residency on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, at Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club. She also performed live at the Nashville International Airport and opened for Nashville’s Major League Soccer team game, according to WKRN.

A GoFundMe page has since been created “to raise money for her memorial needs.” The page has raised more than $34,000 of its original $30,000 goal.

Jackson is survived by her four children, Kadyn, Shakira, Kingston, and Sydney; and her siblings DiCarlos McNeely, Kimberley Nicole Estelle, Nathan Hamilton, and d Wendell Hamilton Jr. A visitation will be held at Bethel World Outreach Church on Thursday, Dec. 19 followed by a funeral service.