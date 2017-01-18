Recipe: Tilapia Piccata

This traditional Italian dish gets a skinny makeover but keeps its crispy, buttery taste (you’re welcome). Besides the delicious flavor, the simplify factor of the recipe may be the best part. We used a traditional Italian tart wine sauce known as “Piccata” that gives this dish its decadent flavor. Pairing it with quinoa, diced tomatoes, and parsley makes this one protein packed meal that your whole family will devour in no time.