Recipe: Skinny California Roll Wraps

Recipe: Skinny California Roll Wraps

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Servings: 1 wrap

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 8 whole wheat tortilla wraps
  • 16-ounces imitation crab meat, diced
  • 2 avocados, diced
  • 1 cup cucumber, diced
  • 1 cup tomato, diced
  • 3 tsp sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

Instructions

  1. Prepare rice according to packed directions. Set aside and let cool.
  2. Place tortillas on a flat surface. For each tortilla, spread 2 ounces of cooked rice down the middle of each tortilla, 2 ounces crab meat, 1 ounce cucumber, 1 ounce tomato, and 1/4 one avocado (diced). Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  3. Fold into a tight roll and dip in soy sauce.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 wrap):
Calories: 248
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 1053mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 13g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 11g
SmartPoints: 7

