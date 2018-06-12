Recipe: Skinny California Roll Wraps
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Servings: 1 wrap
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 8 whole wheat tortilla wraps
- 16-ounces imitation crab meat, diced
- 2 avocados, diced
- 1 cup cucumber, diced
- 1 cup tomato, diced
- 3 tsp sesame seeds
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
Instructions
- Prepare rice according to packed directions. Set aside and let cool.
- Place tortillas on a flat surface. For each tortilla, spread 2 ounces of cooked rice down the middle of each tortilla, 2 ounces crab meat, 1 ounce cucumber, 1 ounce tomato, and 1/4 one avocado (diced). Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Fold into a tight roll and dip in soy sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 wrap):
Calories: 248
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 1053mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 13g
Sugar 4g
Protein: 11g
SmartPoints: 7