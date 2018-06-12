The pineapple and Greek yogurt give the chicken salad a wonderful, irresistible sweetness that will leave you refreshed and satisfied. Pack the ingredients and wrap separately and assemble it at work when lunch rolls around!
Recipe: Pineapple Chicken Salad Wrap
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 8 (makes 5 cups total)
Per Serving: 1 wrap each 5/8 cup filling
Ingredients
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice, juice reserved
- 1 (10.5-ounce) no-sugar-added mandarin oranges, drained
- 2 stalks celery, diced (½ cup)
- ½ cut shredded carrots
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 whole wheat tortilla wraps
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
Instructions
- In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Add the bay leaves and chicken and simmer covered for 15 minutes, flipping over at the halfway mark. The internal temperature should read 165º F.
Discard the bay leaves and reserve the chicken on a plate until cool enough to touch, then shred and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients; set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the shredded chicken, pineapple, mandarin oranges, celery, carrots, almonds, green onions, salt, and pepper. Add in the set-aside dressing, and toss with tongs to evenly combine.
- To serve, place 5/8 cup chicken salad in each wrap. Roll up like a burrito, slice in half and eat immediately.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 chicken salad wrap)
Calories: 345
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 31mg
Sodium: 432mg
Carbohydrates: 56g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar 10g
Protein: 24g
WWP+: 10
SmartPoints: 10