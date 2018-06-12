Mini pizzas make a great lunch because they’re the perfect size and low in calories. This recipe uses fresh ingredients including spinach, mozzarella and basil all on top of a multigrain English muffin with tomatoes. You will have nothing to feel guilty about when you eat this pizza.
Recipe: Mini Caprese Pizzas
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 2 pizzas
Ingredients
- 30 cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 6 light multigrain English muffins, sliced in half
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced into thin disks
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Line the baking sheet with the tomatoes, and evenly sprinkle the garlic powder and Italian seasoning over them.
- Generously spray the tomatoes with nonstick cooking spray (olive oil flavor is suggested).
- Roast in the oven until the tomato skins begin to split and wrinkle, 8-10 minutes. Take out and set aside.
- To assemble pizzas, line a second rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and place all 12 English muffin halves on the baking sheet, cut-side up.
- Evenly divide the spinach, cheese, and tomatoes between all 12 pizzas. Layer the spinach, then cheese, then 5 tomatoes, and finally sprinkle the basil evenly over all 12 pizzas.
- Bake the pizzas for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
- Lightly drizzle with balsamic vinegar prior to serving.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (2 pizzas)
Calories: 261
Fat: 10g
Cholesterol: 29mg
Sodium: 484mg
Saturated Fat: 5g
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 15mg
SmartPoints: 9