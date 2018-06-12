Mini pizzas make a great lunch because they’re the perfect size and low in calories. This recipe uses fresh ingredients including spinach, mozzarella and basil all on top of a multigrain English muffin with tomatoes. You will have nothing to feel guilty about when you eat this pizza.

Recipe: Mini Caprese Pizzas

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving Size: 2 pizzas

Ingredients

30 cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

6 light multigrain English muffins, sliced in half

2 cups fresh baby spinach

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced into thin disks

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Line the baking sheet with the tomatoes, and evenly sprinkle the garlic powder and Italian seasoning over them. Generously spray the tomatoes with nonstick cooking spray (olive oil flavor is suggested). Roast in the oven until the tomato skins begin to split and wrinkle, 8-10 minutes. Take out and set aside. To assemble pizzas, line a second rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and place all 12 English muffin halves on the baking sheet, cut-side up. Evenly divide the spinach, cheese, and tomatoes between all 12 pizzas. Layer the spinach, then cheese, then 5 tomatoes, and finally sprinkle the basil evenly over all 12 pizzas. Bake the pizzas for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Lightly drizzle with balsamic vinegar prior to serving.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (2 pizzas)

Calories: 261

Fat: 10g

Cholesterol: 29mg

Sodium: 484mg

Saturated Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 15mg

SmartPoints: 9