Rising K-pop sensation BABYMONSTER has announced their first American performances as part of their debut world tour, though the limited schedule has left fans wanting more. The YG Entertainment group will make their U.S. debut with just two shows: Feb. 28, 2025, at Newark’s Prudential Center and March 2 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Live Nation announced today. The concerts are part of their first world tour, titled “1ST WORLD TOUR <HELLO MONSTERS>,” which launches in Seoul with performances at KSPO DOME on Jan. 25 and 26.

The multinational septet consists of members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. “Composed of multinational members from Korea, Thailand, and Japan, the group has captivated global audiences with their exceptional talents in vocals, rap, performance, and visuals, earning them the name as ‘MONSTER ROOKIE’,” according to the tour announcement.

Their U.S. appearances will support their first full-length album, [DRIP], released Nov. 1, which debuted at No. 149 on the Billboard 200. The album features nine tracks, including the title track “DRIP,” composed by superstar rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon, a remix of their record-breaking pre-debut single “BATTER UP,” and their fan-favorite single “FOREVER.”

Fan reaction to the limited schedule has been swift and pointed. “That’s it? Only two shows? Is this a joke? This can’t be the only US shows right?” one fan commented on Instagram. Another quipped, “Is the world part in the room with us rn????” while others suggested the group “could have done smaller venues in a few other cities, this could also help spread their name.”

Despite the abbreviated American itinerary, BABYMONSTER’s achievements since their April 2024 debut have been substantial. Their first EP, [BABYMONS7ER], broke records for debut girl group first-week sales, moving over 400,000 copies at launch. The EP includes hits like “BATTER UP,” “SHEESH,” and “LIKE THAT,” written for the group by global superstar Charlie Puth.

The title track “SHEESH” remained on Billboard’s Global 200 for 14 weeks and the Global Excl. U.S. chart for 18 weeks while maintaining a 71-day presence on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart. Their latest hit, “DRIP,” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Global 200, setting new personal records for the group.

BABYMONSTER has particularly dominated YouTube, earning the distinction of “Next Generation YouTube Queens.” Their debut track, “SHEESH,” set K-pop girl group records with 24.41 million views in its first 24 hours, reaching subsequent milestones of 100 million views in 10 days, 200 million in 33 days, and 300 million in 186 days. “DRIP” continued this momentum, surpassing 100 million views in 21 days, while the group’s channel has amassed over 7.69 million subscribers.

The group’s global presence has been growing steadily. Following successful fan meetings across seven Asian cities and a performance at Japan’s Summer Sonic 2024 festival, Billboard recognized them as one of the “Most Promising K-pop Rookies of 2024.”

Tickets for both U.S. shows go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. local time through liveNation.com. VIP packages will be available through vipnation.com, offering premium tickets, access to the post-show send-off event, pre-show soundcheck party, specially designed VIP gift items, and additional perks varying by package level.

Despite the initial disappointment, some fans remain optimistic about potential additions to the schedule, with one commenting on Instagram, “may be there is additional announcements for other cities later.”