‘Elsbeth’: Ben Levi Ross on Teddy Tascioni’s Long-Awaited Debut as Carrie Preston’s On-Screen Son (Exclusive)

Teddy Tascioni finally made his debut at the end of last week’s episode, and Ben Levi Ross spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect with his long-awaited arrival, which will continue on Thursday’s episode. Longtime fans of The Good Wife know that Elsbeth’s son was briefly mentioned over a decade ago and has been mentioned on numerous occasions on Elsbeth. After the titular character was to spend Christmas alone, Kaya and Captain Wagner wound up surprising Elsbeth with her son.

In tomorrow’s episode, “One Angry Woman,” Teddy is sticking around for a bit and Ross shared that his dynamic with Carrie Preston “felt really, really natural.” He continued, “I had a chemistry read with her a few weeks prior to filming that first episode. And I think right after I left the room, we kinda all felt that something really special had happened. Carrie, in a lot of ways, as Elsbeth, kind of reminds me of my mom, in the sense that she’s incredibly warm and outgoing and sometimes can push me and Teddy into being a little uncomfortable, I guess. Sometimes, every good mother-son relationship has that, I think.”

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Photo: CBS

Since this is the first time that fans are seeing him, there isn’t too much known about him, aside from a few stuff that Elsbeth has dropped in here and there. This means that there was a whole world of choices for Teddy’s personality and his characteristics, even if his mom is a bit of a blueprint.

“I think the interesting thing is, it would be an obvious choice to have him be sort of just as eccentric, wear crazy patterns and have that sort of special powers that Elsbeth has,” Ross said. “But I think, at least as I’ve been exploring him early on, there’s a little bit more of an introverted sort of more practical side to him. Which I think makes sense when you would grow up with a mother like that. But as you continue to meet him, you see their similarities in just the way that he was not even about his relationship or about noticing certain patterns and things in Elsbeth’s world. And, so it’s just as we continue to go on, it’s just fun to sort of find more of those things where they converge and where they diverge.”

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Photo: CBS

As far as Thursday’s episode goes, fans are going to be in for a fun ride and see Elsbeth and Teddy’s “dynamic a little bit more,” Ben Levi Ross said. “And we find out why he’s in New York. And we sort of set ourselves up to see more into Elsbeth’s personal life and her family dynamics and hearing a little bit about why she’s not in Chicago anymore, which is interesting. I think that seeing Teddy brought into this world is what you can expect from the show. Also, Teddy getting to the bottom of why his mom is in New York and why she’s chosen to see it in the first place.”

Between Teddy finally getting some screen time and Michael Emerson joining the cast, the new episode of Elsbeth can’t get here quick enough. A new episode premieres tomorrow, Dec. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.