QVC Product Recalled Ahead of Christmas

This holiday season, QVC shoppers may want to take a closer look in their kitchens. The popular home shopping network has issued a massive recall of over 1.1 million Temp-tations oven gloves due to reports of burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC announced the voluntary recall on Thursday, citing 162 reports of the gloves failing to provide adequate heat protection. Even more concerning, 92 of these incidents resulted in minor burn injuries to consumers.

Sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including floral and summer shell prints, the defective Temp-tations gloves were available for purchase on QVC’s television shows, website, and digital shopping platforms between August 2018 and August 2024. The cotton and elastane mitts, bearing the label “Temp-tations by Tara,” were offered individually, in sets of two, and bundled with other kitchen accessories like drying mats and trivets.

The CPSC’s recall notice warns that the gloves “can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.” Affected model numbers include K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388, and K309516.

In response to the safety issue, QVC has established an online registration page for the recall. To obtain a refund, customers must provide photographic proof of ownership and either a case number or details on where and when the gloves were purchased. The company urges all consumers to stop using the recalled oven gloves immediately.

This pre-holiday mishap serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of product safety, especially for items designed to protect against common household hazards. The CPSC advises consumers to regularly check its website for updates on product recalls and to report any incidents or injuries related to defective items.

As families prepare for festive cooking and baking, the Temp-tations recall serves as a timely reminder to prioritize kitchen safety. Consumers should carefully inspect their oven mitts for any signs of wear or damage and replace them if necessary. When purchasing new oven gloves, it is essential to look for products that have been rigorously tested and certified for heat resistance and durability.