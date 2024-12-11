Gilmore Girls fans are not the only ones who have problems with the seventh season. Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore for all seven seasons of the WB/CW drama and the Netflix revival, shared in her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir, just what she really thought of the final season. Via New York Post, Bishop recalled that a “new writing team was brought in for the seventh season” after creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan Palladino, both of whom were executive producers, didn’t return when negotiations fell through.

“I know they tried their best, but there’s no such thing as trying to be Amy Sherman-Palladino,” Bishop wrote. “We actors were contractually obligated for that seventh season, and we did the best we could. It just seemed to get kind of sleepy and tired from one week to the next, as if the air was being slowly let out of a big, sparkly balloon, and we could sense that the party might be ending, even though no one wanted to say it out loud.”

Season 7 aired from September 2006 to May 2007 and is the only season to air on The CW after the merge between UPN and The WB. Many fans have expressed their thoughts on the final season before, including in a whole Reddit thread on a Gilmore Girls subreddit. In the thread, “Why does season 7 suck so bad?” many fans bonded over their hatred, agreeing that it only went downhill after the Palladinos left. Many did, however, say that the second half of the season is better.

At the very least, both Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino returned for Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, serving as the writers and executive producers. While it might not have been enough to override Season 7, it was still nice to see the couple returning to Gilmore Girls for a brief period of time as fans were not only reacquainted with the characters but with them as well. Fans can always go back and watch the first six seasons if they so please, though, since it’s streaming on Netflix and either completely skip Season 7 or force themselves to watch it for the plot. As of now, it’s unknown if more Gilmore Girls will be made in the future, but if it doesn’t have the Palladinos attached, there’s not really any point.