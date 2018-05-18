Pack a Perfect Gym Bag: 11 Must-Haves

If you’re regularly visiting the gym, you know how important it is to have a fully stocked gym bag with all of the essentials! While your gym bag may look a little different, Skinny Mom is opening our gym bag and sharing our must-have products we keep handy when we’re hitting the gym for a great workout.

​

1. Deodorant: No one wants to start off their workout smelling like they’ve already completed one! Keep a spare deodorant or antiperspirant in your bag for a quick freshen-up before and after a great workout. Deodorants also come in travel size if you like to optimize all of the space in your gym bag.

​

2. Headbands and hair ties: Nothing is worse than getting to the gym and realizing you forgot a hair tie or headband. Avoid this annoyance by keeping a headband and hair tie in your gym bag at all times. If you have short hair, you might want to throw some bobby pins in as well to keep your hair pulled back and your mind focused on your workout.

​

3. Flip-flops: If you like to shower off before leaving the gym, flip-flops are a must in order to prevent athlete’s foot. Locker rooms may not always be as tidy as they should be, so play it safe and keep a pair of sandals in your bag.

​

4. Body spray: After your workout, freshening up, especially on the go, may be a worry for you. Throw your favorite body spray or perfume in your gym bag and get rid of that issue. This is especially important if you are a person who works out in the morning and heads off to work right after. Leave the gym smelling energized and ready to take on the day!

​

5. Extra socks: Having an extra pair of socks in your bag is great, especially if you forgot to grab them when you were heading to the gym or when the socks you left the house in are rubbing you the wrong way. Need some good recommendations? Click here.

​

6. Headphones & iPod: Need motivation to keep you working hard at the gym? Don’t forget to pack a pair of headphones that fit comfortably and your iPod or MP3 player. Crank up the tunes and get your sweat on! A good playlist can keep you pumped up and energized throughout your entire workout and put you in a great mood before, during and after the gym.

​

7. Face wipes: If you don’t have time to take a shower after your workout, face wipes are great to have on hand. Clean off all that sweat and makeup that is running down your face after your workout. Face wipes will help you feel cleaner without getting a full shower in at the gym, not to mention they remove the sweat that can clog up your pores.

​

8. Snacks: Fuel up after a good workout! Keep energy and/or protein bars on hand to keep you energized when you’re leaving the gym and to help you avoid heading to the snack stand and spending a fortune. A bag of almonds is also a great option to hold you over until you get home and can make a healthy meal.

>> These PB and Fruit Protein Balls make for a great pre or post-workout snack! Stick some in a baggy and take them to the gym with out to keep your energy up!

​

9. Lock: Some gyms will provide you with lockers that have keys or locks already installed. However, if your gym does not provide locks it is very important to keep a lock in your gym bag. No one wants to have to carry around their car keys or wallet, so keeping all of your possessions protected in your locker with a secure lock will keep your mind at ease and let you focus on completing your routine.

​

10. Water bottle: Staying hydrated is extremely important! Drinking lots of water keeps you training longer and harder at the gym. Not to mention, it keeps your skin looking youthful as well. So make sure you always have an extra water container or bottle in your gym bag. Here are some awesome reusable bottles!

​

11. Dry shampoo: When you’re short on time and can’t hit the shower post-workout, ditch the greasy look by spraying some dry shampoo on your roots. This product is perfect for those moms who are in a time crunch and have places to be right after a workout. Disguise that you were just at the gym with this awesome product.