One Woman’s Graphic Selfie Series Warns About the Dangers of Tanning

If you’re someone who enjoys sitting out in the sun with minimal sunscreen, this will be the most important thing you read all day.

Like most people, Mags Murphy spent her life ignoring precautions against tanning without proper protection. But when precancerous skin cells developed on her face, she wised up pretty quickly.

To treat the precancerous cells, the Dublin native had to apply a topical face cream called Efudix every day for a month straight. The extremely painful and gruesome process essentially burns out the precancerous cells.

Murphy created a Facebook page dedicated to tracking the process in order to warn other people not to make the same mistakes she did.

“I’ve spent over a decade living in Crete tanning myself to ‘look good’ thinking ‘hey I’m brown I don’t need high sun factor [SPF],’” the 45-year-old wrote in her first post. “I’m sharing this to try and raise awareness to sun damage and using high factor sunlotion. I heard all the warnings years ago and closed my eyes and ears to it all maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it’s closer to home.”

In the first photo, which is Murphy’s third day of treatment, you can see the beginnings of the damage.

By day six, Murphy said it felt like she’d shaved her face with a dry razor.

On day nine, Murphy noted that her face had an “itchy, burning and tight” sensation. “The ones on my forehead feel like someone’s put a cigarette out on me,” she wrote.

On day 12, Murphy said her face “feels like a giant cold sore.”

By the halfway mark, day 14, Murphy was in pain. “My face is burning and throbbing today,my chin feels the worst, it’s a little swollen and I’m sure something is going to erupt from under there,” she wrote.

The next day, Murphy said her face “burns so much I’ve felt like throwing up at times today.” As the treatment started to creep in to her cheeks, she said, “the itch is unbearable at times. Anyone got a time machine?”

By day 17, her face was so swollen, itchy and painful that Murphy found it difficult to open her mouth, smile and yawn.

On day 18, she said she was even having trouble eating.

By January 19th, Murphy is starting to see progress and says the process isn’t as painful.

To see more updates on Murphy’s progress, visit her Facebook page. Until then, wear sunscreen.

