Man Writes Heartfelt Facebook Post After Losing His Wife to Postpartum Depression

Widower writes an emotional Facebook post after losing his wife to postpartum depression: https://t.co/4Fi9uUFUGx pic.twitter.com/Odma4MtRtI — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 19, 2017

Florence Leung’s body was discovered on November 15th after being missing for nearly three weeks in British Columbia.

Before her disappearance she was said to have been battling depression and a perinatal mood disorder that affects nearly 20% of women who give birth each year, according to the National Coalition for Maternal Mental Health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, her husband Kim Chen wrote a powerful message on Facebook dedicated to his late wife urging woman everywhere to seek help for mental illness.

“Two months have passed since the detectives and victim assistance staffs showed up at our home, with the grim look on their faces,” Chen wrote. “I knew immediately what they were going to say before they entered.”

The father has been raising their son and “living in survival mode” since losing his wife. “As the initial shock and emotional numbness slowly subsides, I’m experiencing more flashbacks of memories from our 6.5 years of happiness, and for now these memories tend to trigger pain and intense longing. That is why I had not been reviewing our photos and videos the last 2 weeks. I now understand the importance to be kind and gentle to myself, and not to overwhelm myself intentionally.”

Chen continued by sharing a story about another woman who battled postpartum depression and ended her own life. “For all the new moms experiencing low mood or anxiety, please seek help and talk about your feelings,” he wrote. “You are not alone. You are Not a bad mother.”

He continued, “I still remember reading a handout upon Flo’s discharge from hospital with the line ‘Breast Milk Should Be the Exclusive Food For the Baby For the First Six Months. I also remember posters on the maternity unit ‘Breast is Best.’ While agreeing to the benefits of breast milk, there NEEDS to be an understanding that it is OK to supplement with formula, and that formula is a completely viable option.”

Related:

Craig Morgan Has Heart-to-Heart With U.S. Navy Seal Widow Taya Kyle During Concert

Craig Strickland’s Widow Shares Emotional Message on Their Wedding Anniversary

Watch: Robin Williams’ Widow Susan Schneider Reveals Dementia, Not Depression, Led to Actor’s Suicide