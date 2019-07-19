14 Kettlebell Moves for an All-Over Body Calorie Torcher

The kettlebell is one of the most versatile and effective pieces of equipment for getting into top-notch shape — and giving you one doozy of a workout. Not only will your muscles be sore afterward, but your heart will be racing as you swing this weighted iron ball over, under and through your body in every possible direction.

You might be wondering how a kettlebell is better or different from a regular dumbbell. For starters, the biggest difference is the distribution of the weight. A dumbbell’s weight is evenly distributed on both sides of the handle, whereas a kettlebell has all its weight in the center with just a handle above it to hold — which makes it more of a challenge to lift. Unlike a dumbbell, it will not tilt to one side.

Never been quite sure how to get started with kettlebells? Here are 14 awesome kettlebell exercises that will work your entire body while torching some major calories and fat.

If you’re a beginner, pick a few of the exercises and complete them in a sequence workout doing three sets of 12-15 reps each. If you’ve been around the block once or twice, try to get through the whole sequence two times through doing 12-15 reps of each exercise.

As you get more comfortable performing these moves, you can begin increasing the weight of the kettlebell. It won’t be long before you’re swinging, cleaning and thrusting like a pro.

Pick up a kettlebell (or two) and give these exercises a try. You can do an entire kettlebell circuit workout with some or all of these exercises. It makes for a great workout that combines both cardio and strength training. Once you’re finished reading the infographic below, be sure to scroll for detailed instructions on each exercise.

1. Kettlebell Cleans:

Funny name for an exercise — until you start doing it. This is a great move for someone just starting out with a kettlebell, especially if you’re ready to start strong! This move is often the first step in a kettlebell clean and press, so check number two below to see how it’s done!

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, placing the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between your feet.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with one hand, then pull it back between your legs with some force.

Step 3: Drive your hips forward and straighten your spine to force the kettlebell upwards.

Step 4: Once kettle bell is at waist-height, pull it back and slide your fist around and under the kettle bell so that it lays on the back of your wrist.

2. Kettlebell Clean and Press:

Taking the clean one step further, after bringing the kettlebell to your shoulder, press it all the way up. Slowly lower it back down to your shoulder and then all the way down to your side. If you’re using two kettlebells at once, this will be very challenging.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, placing the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between your feet.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with one hand, then pull it back between your legs with some force.

Step 3: Drive your hips forward and straighten your spine to force the kettlebell upwards.

Step 4: Once kettle bell is at waist-height, pull it back and slide your fist around and under the kettle bell so that it lays on the back of your wrist.

Step 5: Press the kettlebell up over your head.

3. Kettlebell Two-Arm Swings:

The two-arm swing is the signature kettlebell exercise, so once mastered, you will see what a great cardiovascular exercise it can be.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, placing the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between your feet.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips grabbing the kettlebell with both hands, pull the kettlebell back between your legs with some force.

Step 3: Drive your hips forward and straighten your spine to force the kettlebell upwards.

4. Kettlebell One-Arm Swings:

This is done exactly the same way as a two-arm swing except that you will only use one arm at a time. You might find that you have to use a lighter weight for the one-arm swing, as these are a bit more challenging because you can’t rely on both arms to swing.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, placing the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between your feet.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with one hand, holding resting arm out to your side at shoulder-level. Pull the kettlebell back between your legs with some force.

Step 3: Drive your hips forward and straighten your spine to force the kettlebell upwards.

5. Figure Eight Squat with Kettlebell:

When you perform this move, try not to twist your body too much, but focus on using your obliques on every pass.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Pick up the kettlebell up, holding it in both hands so it rests in front of your body with straight arms.

Step 2: Press the kettlebell forward with your hips, letting one hand let go of the kettlebell. Allow the kettlebell to swing backwards through the middle of your legs, hinging at your hips.

Step 3: Pass the kettlebell back and behind your knees, reaching your opposite hand around the outside of your leg.

Step 4: Pass the kettlebell from one hand to the other hand. Release your inside hand and stand up as you swing the kettlebell around the back of your leg and up to the front of your body.

Step 5: Repeat, this time passing through your opposite leg so you can complete a figure 8.

6. Goblet Squats:

This squat isn’t so different than your average squat, but the kettlebell gives it an added challenge.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with feet outside of the shoulders so you can drop into your squat with good posture. Hold the kettlebell at chest height — the bottom of the kettlebell should be no lower than the bra line.

Step 2: Send the hips back and down, letting the knees bend as you go. The knees stay behind the toes and your weight goes into your heels. You should be able to wiggle your toes at the bottom of the squat.

Step 3: Exhale and press into the heels as your raise yourself up to standing. Push the hips to the front. Think of your hips as the leader of this movement, guiding the body down and back up while your squeeze the glutes and quadriceps.

7. Kettlebell Around The World:

Here is one for your abs and obliques. Be sure to stand up straight and keep your arms straight to avoid hitting your body with the kettlebell. That will also cause you to engage your core a lot more.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Place both hands on your kettlebell in front of you, release the bell with one hand and use the other to move it behind your back. At the same time, move the free hand behind your back and hand the kettlebell to it and move the bell back in front of you and hand it off back to the other hand.

Step 2: Keep handing off the kettlebell from hand to hand around your body for a set number of repetitions and then reverse the movement and go in the opposite direction for the same amount of repetitions.

8. Kettlebell Snatches:

Think of this exercise as a press meets an upright row with a bit of a swing. Snatches require coordination and a lot of practice, but once you master them, you will love them. The move is fast and explosive so start off with a light weight at first.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand in a squat position with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell in one arm and the other on your knee.

Step 2: Slowly pull your kettlebell upward so that it is by your shoulder.

Step 3: Then raise the kettlebell so it is above your head. Keep your back flat, arm straight and your knees slightly bent.

9. Kettlebell Pass-Through Lunges:

This move is great for your triceps, shoulder, quads AND glutes! Be sure to keep your upper body tall, not hunched over, when you pass the kettlebell underneath your legs.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Put the kettlebell in your right hand and do a reverse lunge with your right leg.

Step 2: As you lower into your lunge, pass the kettlebell under your left leg and into your left hand. Return your right leg back and then lunge back on the left leg while passing the kettlebell under your right leg to your right hand. Be sure your upper body is tall and not hunched over and your abs are tight.

10. Kettlebell Overhead Swings:

Unlike the two-arm and one-arm swings that stop mid-body, the overhead swing means that the kettlebell will be going all the way up until it’s just over your head.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, placing the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between your feet.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with one hand, then pull it back between your legs with some force.

Step 3: Drive your hips forward and straighten your spine to force the kettlebell upwards over your head.

Step 4: Pause at the top and reverse.

11. Kettlebell Turkish Get-Ups:

The exercise itself is as interesting as the name. This is a terrific total-body exercise that will have you sweating and burning crazy calories!

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lay down flat on your back holding your kettlebell straight above your body.

Step 2: Slowly bend your knee so that you will be able to slowly stand up.

Step 3: Continue to stand up, keeping your kettlebell above your head.

Step 4: As you continue to stand up keep your arm straight and your back flat.

Step 5: Stand tall with your chest up and back straight holding the kettlebell above your head.

12. Kettlebell Sumo Deadlift High Pulls:

The name is a mouthful, and a bit odd, but you will feel anything but odd after a few reps of these. This move will work your arms and upper body just as well as it does your booty! To find out how to properly perform this move, click here.

13. Kettlebell Renegade Rows:

This type of row is often done using dumbbells, but switching to kettlebells gives it a whole new feel. It’s a great upper body workout that also engages your abdominal muscles. To find out how to do it, click here.

14. Kettlebell Thrusters:

Although this exercise is usually done with a weighted bar or dumbbells, you can definitely use kettlebells too. Try to always maintain a tight midsection and contract your glutes on the lift and you’ll feel this workout all over. Get more info on the move here.