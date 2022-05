(Photo: Getty / Larry Busacca)

Scandal star Kerry Washington is expecting her second child; sources confirm to E! News.

The actress' baby bump was barely visible when she attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Washington,39, who married NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, 34, in 2013, are also parents to daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, who just celebrated her second birthday.