Janet Jackson’s Ex-Husband James DeBarge Claims the Pair Have a Secret Daughter

Janet Jackson is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, but the singer’s ex-husband James DeBarge is claiming that Jackson actually gave birth to a daughter years ago, Entertainment Tonight reports.

DeBarge reiterated his claim in a new clip from WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop, speaking to his daughter Kristina about the alleged baby. DeBarge and Jackson married in 1984, and their marriage was annulled in 1985.

“I’m tired of the secrecy,” DeBarge tells Kristinia after she confronts him about an article she read in which he discusses the claims. “I’m tired of the truth not coming forward, and people being a coward when it comes to it. And I thought it was wise for me to speak out now because it needs to be addressed.”

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know,” he continues. “I was under the impression that there was no baby, and I wanted to believe it’s not true. But it is.”

Jackson and Al Mana are currently awaiting the arrival of their first child, and have been photographed multiple times stepping out together in London.