Janet Jackson Officially Confirms Pregnancy With New Photo

(Photo: Twitter / @CNNWire)

Fans have known that Janet Jackson is expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana for some time now, but the pop icon confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE recently with a stunning photo.

The snap features the 50-year-old mom-to-be in a white sweater dress, cradling her baby bump by the water and looking like the picture of happiness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson said.

(Photo: Twitter / @Mj_strahovski)

The singer has been keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, but was recently seen shopping for her upcoming arrival at London’s Back in Action furniture store.

“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” a source close to the Jackson family previously told PEOPLE. “She actually feels very good about everything.”