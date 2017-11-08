10 Healthy and Delicious Slow Cooker Meals

When it comes to eating healthy, one of the best tools to have in your arsenal is a slow cooker. What’s easier than throwing your ingredients in, going about your day and returning hours later to a fully cooked, delicious meal?

But as convenient as a slow cooker is, it’s nothing without a plethora of tasty, wholesome recipes. Here are ten delish and totally healthy slow cooker meals to turn to when your days are super busy. No need to spend an hour cooking over the stove; simply plan ahead a bit and let your slow cooker do the work for you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious slow cooker chicken chili. This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons cumin

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans (cannellini/white kidney beans), drained and rinsed

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients in the slow cooker, and stir together. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 6-8 hours. Using tongs, remove the chicken and shred it. Add it back to the slow cooker and serve each portion with optional sour cream, cilantro, and cheese.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cups), Calories: 222, Calories from fat: 29, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 43mg, Sodium: 453mg, Carbohydrates: 26g, Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 2g, Protein: 24g, SmartPoints: 5

2. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili

This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouth-watering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Simply throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker, go out for the day and return to a home-cooked meal that is out of this world.

10 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 hours on low or 4-6 hours on high

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn

1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients except the lime juice and cilantro in the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours. In the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove and shred the chicken. Return it to the slow cooker with the lime juice and cilantro, and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups), Calories: 264, Calories from fat: 28, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 49mg, Sodium: 498mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 7g, Protein: 26g, SmartPoints: 6

3. Slow Cooker Beer Chicken

Get ready for your hubby’s new favorite dish. Throw this Slow Cooker Beer Chicken in your slow cooker for hours, and when it’s done, the moist and full flavor is will blow your mind. This chicken is perfect for a busy school night served with skinny slaw or country green beans.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: about 3½ ounces cooked chicken

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 (12-ounce) can light beer

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ tablespoon dried oregano

Instructions

Season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and oregano. Place the breasts in the slow cooker, and pour the beer over the breasts. Cover, and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours. Remove the chicken and shred with two forks or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Portion out into airtight bags or containers and use as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 3½ ounces cooked chicken), Calories: 139, Calories from fat: 25, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 78mg, Sodium: 451mg, Carbohydrates: 2g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Protein: 28g, SmartPoints: 2

4. Lean Turkey Chili

It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon. The football game plays on TV, your family cheers on your team and you sit warmly wrapped in a blanket on the couch. A rare relaxing moment interrupted only by getting up to check on the hot pot of chili simmering on the stove. Serving up a bowl of our Lean Turkey Chili will become a Sunday tradition as soon as your family gets a whiff of the warm, hearty aroma — not to mention a taste! And at 240 calories per cup of chili, you won’t even feel bad going back for seconds.

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound lean ground turkey

14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Two 14.5-ounce reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

6-ounce can tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the garlic, onion, and turkey for about 6-8 minutes until the turkey is cooked and the onions are translucent. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 240, Calories from fat: 42, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 36mg, Sodium: 587mg, Carbohydrates: 34g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 5

5. Superfoods Detox Soup

Looking for a detox-friendly recipe? We’ve got the perfect one! This soup is full of powerful superfoods that kick-start your metabolism and deliver tons of cleansing nutrients and fiber. Think: kale, cabbage, lentils, beans, sweet potatoes… the list goes on and on!

20 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cup

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 cups water

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup lentils, dried

2 teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 cups cabbage, shredded

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups kale, coarsely chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Heat a large stock pot over medium heat and add the oil, onion, sweet potato, and red bell pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the potatoes soften and take on color. Add the water, chicken broth, lentils, cumin, salt and black pepper and bring to a boil, then reduce to low for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes and lentils are tender. Add the cabbage and beans and continue simmering for 4-6 minutes. Add the kale and red pepper flakes, taste for seasoning, and simmer for 3-5 minutes, or until the kale is wilted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cup), Calories: 201, Calories from fat: 16, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 212mg, Carbohydrates: 37g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 4g, Protein: 11g, SmartPoints: 6

6. Slow Cooker Pork & Apples

The ultimate sweet and savory meal, this will soon become a dinnertime favorite in your house. The pork tenderloin combines with the sweet Grannysmith and Honeycrisp apples, coming together for the perfect fall meal that comes together in a few simple steps.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

2 pounds pork tenderloin, fat trimmed

1 large Granny Smith apple and 1 Honeycrisp apple, sliced

¾ cup of apple cider (or apple juice)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Slice 2-3 inch slits in pork tenderloin with a serrated knife. Place 1-2 apple slices per slit. Pour apple cider and vinegar into the slow cooker. Place remaining apple slices in bottom of the slow cooker. Drizzle ½ of the honey over apple slices. Place pork on top of apple slices. Drizzle the remaining honey over everything. Sprinkle cinnamon, sugar and salt over everything. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours. Remove pork from slow cooker. Using a slotted spoon, remove apples and place in a separate bowl. Slice pork and serve with apples on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup), Calories: 317, Calories from fat: 36, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 98mg, Sodium: 562mg, Carbohydrates: 5g, Fiber: 1g, Sugar 34gProtein: 32g, SmartPoints: 11

7. Slow Cooker Pineapple Salsa Chicken

If you’re tired of the same old taco fillings, you aren’t alone! We love mixing spicy and sweet, so turning up the heat on your salsa can be the perfect mix with pineapple. This recipe makes quite a bit, so you can always freeze a couple portions for later.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours or low for 6 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (16-ounce) jar tomato salsa (hot, medium, or mild)

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice (reserve juice)

3 medium zucchini, large dice

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker and cover them with the salsa. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours, or until easily shredded. Shred the chicken. Add the pineapple with ⅔ cup of the canned juice, and the zucchini to the slow cooker and cook for an additional 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until the zucchini is soft. Serve plain, in a whole wheat tortilla, or with rice or quinoa.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 170, Calories from fat: 22, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 65mg, Sodium: 390mg, Carbohydrates: 16g, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 11g, Protein: 24g, SmartPoints: 2

8. Weight Loss Soup

We are simply obsessed with detox and weight loss soups that taste divine and offer lots of nutritional benefits, so when we saw this recipe on Favorite Family Recipes we had to try it out.

20 minutes

Cook time: 2-3 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 small white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (5-ounce) package shiitake mushrooms, sliced

3 whole carrots, peeled and sliced

3 cups low-sodium tomato juice

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 zucchini, sliced in rounds and quartered

1 yellow squash, sliced in rounds and quartered

1 (8-ounce) bag frozen green beans

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups purple cabbage, chopped

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the onion, garlic, mushrooms and carrots until they begin to get soft, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato juice, chicken broth, tomatoes, the cooked vegetables, and the remaining vegetables to a slow cooker. Season with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper, to taste. Cook on low until vegetables are tender, 2 to 3 hours. To freeze leftovers: Remove desired portion, pour into plastic freezer bags and lay flat on a baking sheet and freeze. Once the soup is frozen flat, it is much easier to store without taking up too much room. To thaw, place bag in fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups), Calories: 204, Calories from fat: 4, Fat: 0g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 217mg, Carbohydrates: 42g, Fiber: 12g, Sugar: 16g, Protein: 9g, SmartPoints: 4

9. Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup

A perfect meal to prep on Sunday and eat throughout the week, this Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup is chock-full of bold, savory flavor that will leave you completely satisfied.

15 minutes

4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1/10th of recipe

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) package chicken sausage, sliced in 1-inch pieces

3 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 onion, diced

1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 bay leaves

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients together in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours, until the vegetables are soft. Remove the bay leaves and serve with optional sour cream and cilantro garnish.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/10th of recipe), Calories: 176, Calories from fat: 19, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 10mg, Sodium: 435mg, Carbohydrates: 36g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 5g, Protein: 13g, SmartPoints: 5

10. Tortilla Chicken Soup

If you love to tailgate, then you’ll love this recipe. This soup is the perfect way to serve up some spice without over-serving on calories. Plus, the longer it simmers in your slow cooker, the more flavorful it will become, so it’ll taste just as good halfway through the game as it did before!

5 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

6 servings

1¾ cups and 2 tablespoons tortilla stripsIngredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 small onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen corn kernels

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 (10-ounce) cans Ro*Tel® mild diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies

1 (1-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning

1 (32-ounce) container low-sodium chicken broth

¾ cup lightly salted tortilla strips

Instructions

Place the chicken in a slow cooker. Add the onion, black beans, corn, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, green chilies, taco seasoning, and chicken broth, and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high heat for 4 hours or on low heat for 8 hours. Remove the chicken and shred. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and mix well. To serve, ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with 2 tablespoons of tortilla strips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1¾ cups and 2 tablespoons tortilla strips), Calories: 331, Fat: 4g, Carbohydrates: 52g, Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 11g, Protein: 25g, SmartPoints: 9

The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.