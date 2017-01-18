Eat to Beat PMS

What if we told you that you could eat in order to get rid of those irritating PMS symptoms? No more cramping? No more outrageous cravings? All while eating food that won’t pack on the pounds? Sign us up! Check out these healthy foods that can help you beat PMS.

Turkey: The tryptophan in turkey helps to regulate levels of serotonin, a hormone that plays a big role in regulating your mood. Vitamin B6, which assists in the production of dopamine, can also be found in turkey. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that eases anger, depression and breast tenderness, which leaves us wondering what a menstrual cycle would be like without all those things. Try this open-faced turkey patty melt for lunch!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whole-grain bread: Whole-grain bread contains complex carbs (“good” carbs) and B vitamins, both of which help fight fatigue. Slap some grilled chicken or almond butter on your whole-grain sandwich bread to give you a protein boost that lasts you throughout the day!

Flaxseed: Menstrual cramps are by far one of the worst things about being a woman, but you can reduce their severity with flax seed! Add a tablespoon or two of it to your morning oatmeal or smoothie. The omega-3 fatty acids will reduce inflammation and inhibit the production of prostaglandins, chemicals that can intensify muscle contractions.

Oatmeal: Speaking of oatmeal, we’re big fans of it here at Skinny Mom. It gives you a great start to your day by providing you with high levels of magnesium and soluble fiber which can prevent period-related diarrhea. Add some walnuts and bananas for an even stronger edge against PMS!

Spinach: Another magnesium-rich food is spinach, which supplies 156 milligrams in just one cup! Magnesium aids in eliminating excess fluid from your cells, which helps you feel less bloated. Yes, please!

Yogurt: A serving of yogurt contains about 300 milligrams of calcium, a very important mineral that can ease depression, moodiness, water retention and PMS pain. What more could you ask for in a food?

How do you beat PMS? Share with us in the comments below!