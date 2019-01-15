5 Easy and Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for your New Year’s Resolutions

Happy New Year! If one of your New Year’s resolutions this year was to get healthy, you’re not alone. Year after year, studies show the two most common resolutions are the eat healthier, and to exercise more, and this year is no different. So, this leads us to believe that if people are resolving to do the same thing, year after year, that somewhere along the way, they are failing. So, let’s make this year different. Instead making a vague New Year’s resolution to obtain a certain number on the scale, instead vow to plan your meals ahead of time so you don’t get off track. Here are some easy meal prep ideas that you can start right away.

Why Meal Prep?

Meal prepping can be the difference between succeeding in your healthy eating goals and dieting failure. As with any new routine, the trick to sticking with it is to make it convenient, and as easy maintain as possible. That’s why meal prep works. When hunger strikes, you’ll be ready for it with healthy, portion controlled choices. Follow these tips to increase your success.

Mark Your Calendar: Pick one day a week to do all of your meal prep; try to be consistent.

Check Your List: Make a list of everything you’ll need before you go to the grocery store.

Store It Right: Consider investing in some high quality containers, preferably glass. This makes it easy to pop in the microwave and heat up, plus they’ll hold up forever. Mason jars are also a great option for salads and smoothies. For meals later in the week, freeze your prep (just make sure you do it properly).

Meal Prep Menu

Now that you’ve made your New Year’s resolutions to give meal prep a go, it’s time to talk food. Here’s an easy work week menu that can get your started. From there, what kind of meal prep genius will you become?

Monday: Mason Jar Salad

If you relaxed a bit on you diet over the weekend, start the week fresh with a yummy meal prep salad. These are fun because you can get as creative with them as you’d like. Design your own using fresh greens, veggies and one source of protein, or choose from some of the delicious options available from HurryTheFoodUp.com

Tuesday: Chicken Burrito Bowl

You’ll be doing a happy dance come lunchtime with this meal prep masterpiece from Kitchen @ Hoskins. Here’s what you need for your shopping list:

Ground Chicken

Taco Seasoning

White Rice

2 Avocados

Salsa

Shredded Cheese

Black Beans

Corn off the Cob

Cilantro

Limes

Wednesday: Greek Chicken Bowl

This recipe from The Girl on the Bloor is great because is packed with veggies and protein, but full of flavor. Here’s what you need to add to your list:

Chicken Breasts

Red & Yellow Peppers

Zucchini

Red Onion

Lemon Juice

Garlic

Oregano

Feta Cheese

Thursday: Honey Garlic Noodles

We know our New Year’s resolutions are in full-swing, but by Thursday, we need a little pasta in our lives. This Honey Garlic Noodle recipe from Eating Instantly is just the ticket. Plus, it’s a good excuse to break out that Instant Pot you got for Christmas! You’ll need these items from the store:

Sesame Oil

Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

Garlic

Honey

Chili Garlic Sauce

Chicken Breasts

Rice Noodles

Sesame Seeds

Broccoli

Red & Yellow Peppers

Friday: Low-Carb Philly Cheesesteak

Get all the yummy flavors of a Philly cheesesteak, without all the calories. This clever twist on a classic is from Meal Prep on Fleek. Here’s what you’ll need from the store:

Grass-Fed Sirloin Steak

1 Bell Pepper

1 Onion

Portobello Mushrooms

Worcheshire Sauce

Provolone Cheese

So how are you rocking your New Year’s Resolutions this year? Share you own meal prep ideas with us in the comments!



Featured image: The Girl on Bloor