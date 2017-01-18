Do These 6 Things Every Day To Improve Your Memory

(Photo: Salon)

There’s nothing more infuriating than not being able to remember someone’s name or the name of a new song you heard on the radio. If you find yourself struggling to remember everyday things, there is still hope! Practice these six things every day to help improve your memory.

Eat right. Eating a healthy diet will help you out in countless ways aside from improving your memory, but it’s just as good a reason as any! Antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies will help promote and protect brain health while stimulating brain cell production. You should be sure to increase your animal-based omega-3 fats intake and reduce your intake of omega-6 damaged fats (like in vegetable oil). A brain-friendly alternative to vegetable oil is coconut oil, because it contains high amounts of triglycerides that prevent against neurological diseases.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: Brain Power: 10 Foods to Eat Today for a Smarter Tomorrow

Exercise. Like eating right, exercise is obviously important to incorporate into your life for many reasons, but did you know it can help improve your memory too? Exercise is good for your brain because it stimulates nerve cells to multiply, which allows your brain to operate at its fullest capacity. Exercising also gets your blood flowing, which improves the blood flow to your brain!

Get a good night’s sleep. According to research from Harvard, those who get a good night’s sleep are 33 percent more likely to infer connections among distantly-related ideas than those who don’t get enough sleep.

Stop multitasking. Multitasking can actually slow you down in the long run and definitely makes you more error-prone, but in today’s day and age it’s hard NOT to multitask. You should try to focus on the task at hand as long as possible without juggling multiple things at once, because multitasking can actually make you more forgetful. Try meditating in the middle of the day to clear your mind.

Play brain games. Brain games like Lumosity are especially designed to test and improve your memory. Just like it is important to work out your body, it is also extremely important to engage your brain in activity! That will ensure that your brain stays sharp as a tack, especially when you’re out of school and in a routine.

>> Read more: Better Your Brain With These 10 Apps

Have fun with your friends and family. Interacting with others also encourages brain growth! Go out to dinner with your family and friends and engage in conversation and laughter. Laughter is said to be the best medicine, and that really does ring true for testing your memory. Thinking about it technically, working out a punchline activates a part of your brain that is vital to learning and creativity. Plus, laughter engages multiple regions across the brain.

How do you keep your brain sharp as a tack? Share with us in the comments below!