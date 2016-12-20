Here’s How Brooke Mueller Is Doing After Stint in Rehab

According to ET, Brooke Mueller is "doing a lot better" after her incident with Salt Lake City police and subsequent hospitalization last month.

Mueller's sister, Sydney Wolofsky, reportedly told ET that the 37-year-old ex-wife of Charlie Sheen has been in rehab since the incident in November and is committed to getting her health back on track.

Mueller and her and Sheen's 7-year-old twin boys had been found safe after police received a welfare check call on Nov. 16. Mueller was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation before entering a rehab center.

"She was in the hospital for a little bit," Wolofsky told ET. "I do know she woke up in the hospital after detox and my mom asked her what she wanted to do at this point, and she was the one that said, 'I want to go back into rehab, and I want to stay there for a while.'"

"It was definitely her decision [to go to rehab]," Wolofsky adds.

What do you think about Mueller's decision to get her health back on track? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Charlie Sheen Pens Emotional Response to Brooke Mueller's Breakdown