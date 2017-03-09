Brie Bella Reveals Upcoming Daughter’s Adorable Name

WWE star Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson), are ecstatic to welcome their first child, a baby girl, in just a few weeks, and the expectant mom opened up about her plan for motherhood and revealed her baby’s girl’s adorable name in the latest issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine, E! News reports.

The Total Bellas star revealed that the pair will be naming their baby girl Birdy Joe Danielson, and the cute name has special meaning to both Bella and Bryan.

“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” Bella shared. “Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!”

The name is also fitting since Birdiebiee is the name of the lingerie brand Bella shares with her sister, Nikki Bella.

“We’re between Branch, Birdy, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget,” Bella added to E! News on set. “My husband loves Branch. I was like, ‘Well, eh, you know that can go two ways.’ Someone told me, ‘Just keep going to Starbucks and say your name is Branch and see how you feel when they say it out loud!’”

The 33-year-old shared that while E!’s cameras will be in the delivery room to see her baby arrive, the first few months of little Birdy’s life will be for her family’s eyes only.

“I’m going to allow them to document me giving birth and having this little miracle,” Bella explained. “But they won’t be with me and Bryan for a few weeks after the baby’s born. It’s such a special time that I don’t want the cameras interfering. I’m not even interested in being on social media.”

She continued, “I just want my husband and me to be a couple figuring out that first month privately. We plan to enjoy every moment without a producer saying, ‘Hey, can we move everything over here?’ I just want to sit on the couch and breastfeed my baby.”

