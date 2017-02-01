8 Healthy Christmas Recipes That’ll Still Wow Your Guests

If the holidays present a difficult time when it comes to eating healthy, know that you're not alone. Don't let the decadent treats of the season sabotage your progress! While all is good in moderation and indulging every once in a while is good for the soul, baking your own skinny treats is always a safe choice.

With these recipes, you won't even have to explain your "healthy" treats to any non-dieters out there... because they'll never know that they're healthy!

1. Relish Tray with DIY Eggs: Let your guests customize their own appetizers with this delightful and chic DIY tray. Pickled vegetables, olives and nuts provide a little healthy something for everyone.

(Photo: Bon Appetit)

2. Sweet Potato Stacks with Sage Browned Butter: Treat your guests to these tasty sweet potato stacks that are sure to impress just by presentation alone. The perfect-tasting combination of parmesan, garlic and a sage leaf garnish makes these not-too-sweet potatoes a unique and memorable hors d'oeuvre for your guests.

(Photo: Cooking Light)

3. Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad: This festive winter salad might just be the healthiest thing to ever brighten up your holiday table. Simple ingredients like pomegranate seeds, dried cranberries and chopped walnuts make this salad wonderfully sweet and crunchy. Plus, preparation is a cinch. Cook the quinoa according to package directions, whip up the dressing and toss everything together. We wish all holiday recipes were this easy!

(Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny)

4. Tomato and Vegetable White Bean Soup: What's better than a healthy and hearty soup during the holidays? Rich tomato sauce, fire roasted tomatoes, buttery white beans full of fiber and protein and nutrient-packed veggies are sure to satisfy your guests.

(Photo: Minimalist Baker)

5. Cranberry Balsamic Roasted Chicken: This easy one-pan entrée is absolutely perfect for the main event at your holiday dinner. The recipe calls for fresh cranberries, which are high in vitamin C and powerful antioxidants, and will make your presentation shine. We recommend using chicken breasts and sugar-free maple syrup to decrease the fat and sugar content.

(Photo: Cotter Crunch)

6. Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts: Roasted vegetables are always a crowd pleaser at any holiday get-together. This unique combination provides a balanced blend of sweet and savory and may even change the minds of Brussels sprouts naysayers.

(Photo: The Food Charlatan)

7. Baked Pears with Honey, Cranberries and Pecans: This recipe puts a unique spin on traditional holiday flavors. Slightly sweet, spicy and crunchy, you can dive into this dessert headfirst with zero guilt.

(Photo: This Gal Cooks)

8. Cranberry Orange Bread: This delicious low-carb recipe is guilt-, gluten- and effort-free. Toss all the ingredients in a blender, and then bake. Who doesn't love a recipe that keeps you stress-free and your kitchen mess-free?

(Photo: Blogilates)

This story first appeared on Womanista.