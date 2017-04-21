6 Tantric Tricks to Enhance Your Orgasm

While most people have heard of tantric sex and the Kama Sutra, it can seem much like yoga to the uninitiated– while you may know that it has incredible benefits it can be hard to fathom participating.

The place to start is to understand what tantric sex is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is a practice that brings spirituality into the act of love-making in order to unite body, mind and soul. What that means in practice is that it incorporates breathing, muscle contraction, sensation, visualization and meditation into sex, according to Margot Anand, sex instructor and author of The Art of Everyday Ecstasy.

As the title of her book might imply, one of the main reasons to even mention tantric sex is all about the “Big O.” Anand has some simple tips and tricks that will up the ecstasy for any couple.

1. Set The Mood

While there’s a time and a place for a quickie in whatever private space you can find (looking at you parents), one easy way to turn up the heat in the bedroom is to create the right atmosphere. Anand recommends decorating with flowers or beautiful objects, lighting candles, using aromatherapy elements, and selecting the right playlist. While