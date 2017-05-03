6 Crucial Things a Mom Wishes You Knew About Her Autistic Child

(Photo: Shutterstock)

All parents want the best for their kids; they hope their little ones develop meaningful relationships, grow to learn valuable academic and life skills, and lead long, happy, successful lives.

But as parents of autistic children navigate this journey to success with their kids, they learn to teach and love them in a way that’s personalized to their needs, working to create the best environment for their growth.

As about 1 in 68 children are now identified as being on the autism spectrum, it’s more important than ever that every parent comes to understand what the condition is and how to interact with an autistic person in a way that’s fun and positive for everyone! But without the right knowledge, it’s tough to understand how to put your best foot forward.

As a mother to a 14-year-old son on the autism spectrum, Sophie Childs of CIA Medical shares six crucial things parents wish you knew about their differently-abled children. Use her thoughts to cultivate meaningful conversations and relationships with autistic individuals, knowing you’re both enjoying your time together and learning from each other!

1. If you know one child with autism, you know one child with autism.

There’s a reason why the disorder is called a spectrum. While one child may stim to self-soothe, another may skip count, while another might prefer to lie under a weighted blanket. Just because you know a child with autism who was able to cope with a particular situation doesn’t mean that another child will be fine with it.

My son absolutely detests anything musical, but his autism youth club arranges regular trips to see musicals and most of the other children have a great time.

2. A smile goes a long way.

Believe me, if you’re tired of hearing my child go on about the plot to his latest favorite movie, reciting it in the most particular detail, your five minutes of listening is nothing compared to the hours we’ve had at home. Even if you don’t have any idea what my child is talking about or you’re bored rigid by it, a smile will make his day — and it’ll cost you nothing.

3. Autistic children aren’t stupid.

Just because a child is non-verbal doesn’t mean that they don’t understand what you’re saying to them. Just because a child is struggling with social cues doesn’t mean that they can’t learn if taught in a way that makes sense to them.

Don’t assume that because an autistic child has weaknesses in some areas this means that they don’t understand you or can’t perform academically. Like any other person, they’ll be smart in some ways and not so smart in others.

4. Autistic children love to be included — even if you don’t think they’re being included.

We home school and when we went to one of the local groups, I was asked what they could do to include my son in the future because all he did was sit in a corner and read, ignoring the activities that were on offer. What they didn’t understand was that, as far as my son was concerned, he was reading with his friends.

Although an autistic child might not join in with a group activity, they’ll love the fact that they were invited in the first place. You have no idea how much it will be appreciated when you ask an autistic child to your party or play date, even if they don’t participate the way that most children would.

5. Autistic children are filled with love.

My son is 14 now and is always giving me a hug when he walks past me or tells me how I’m the best mom ever. Birthday presents from him usually come with a theme of ‘best mom’ and he puts so much thought into them that you can tell how much he cares.

Just like any other child, they need kisses and cuddles from their loved ones, but they may not want them all the time. Again, just as with any other child, respect their boundaries and you’ll discover just how loving they can be.

6. Autism isn’t the result of bad parenting, nor can it be disciplined out of a child.

It is a life-limiting disability that has nothing to do with how you parent. Having said that, with love, support and the right kind of guidance, autistic children can achieve and even expand on their potential, which may be much greater than you think.

About the author: Sophie Childs is a staff writer for CIA Medical and a home educating mother of five. Her oldest son was diagnosed with autism when he was 3, while her husband was recently diagnosed with autism as well, so it is a subject that is close to her heart. Despite early struggles, her son is about to sit his first exams and intends to become a forensic scientist when he’s older.

