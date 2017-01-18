5 Foods You Think Are Way Healthier Than Nutritionists Do

Just when you think you’ve nailed the whole healthy eating thing, you stumble across news that pasta won’t actually make you gain weight. WHA? Why can’t anyone get it straight? Women’s Health has the scoop. With the Food and Drug Administration’s recent move to redefine what “healthy” really means, it’s become clear that reaching a consensus on what constitutes a “good-for-you” food is easier said than done. And the messages are definitely getting mixed.

In a survey from The New York Times and the polling firm Morning Consult, experts and the regular, grocery-shopping public were asked to declare 52 common foods as “healthy” or “unhealthy.” While both groups called out obvious junk food like burgers and fries, the results were divided on items like fro-yo and orange juice.

Here’s where the public opinion differed most dramatically from what the nutritionists agreed on.

1. Granola bars: Yep, some of these glorified candy bars are basically loaded with added sugar. Ditto plain granola—despite being the poster child for healthy hippie food in the 70s, pros say the stuff is high in calories and fat, making it easy to overeat (an actual portion is just ¼ cup, the size of a plastic Easter egg).

Research claiming that coconut oil’s saturated fats are more quickly metabolized than other fats made this the ingredient du jour for a while, but nutritionists say food science still builds a stronger case for the benefits of olive oil.

Fro-yo? On nos! Sadly, it’s true that this dessert fav is often jacked with sugar, and is nutritionally inferior to non-frozen varieties. Also, stats vary widely depending on fat content and flavors, so check labels carefully. To read the rest of this article from Women’s Health, just click here.